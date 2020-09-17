Original Home Built in 1906 In Setauket!

With an addition and renovation in 2008, this home is in a private setting with a breathtaking view

of Flax Pond and Long Island Sound. True quality shows throughout, with detailed woodwork and coffered ceilings, white oak floors, 4 fireplaces, a gourmet kitchen with a butler’s pantry and 2 Bosch dishwashers, an added guest wing, screened porch, fully finished lower level with game room, full bath and kitchenette, 2 laundry rooms, and 2 car detached garage, sitting on 2.1 acres.

Crane Neck Beach Association. $2,890,000.