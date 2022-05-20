By Bill Landon

It was the electrifying performance of Miller Place pitcher Amelia DeRosa that gave the Kingsmen of Kings Park trouble in the second round of the postseason.

DeRosa displayed brilliance at the mound, striking out 12 in this contest on May 19. Miller Place freshman Brooke Callaghan crushed one over the centerfield fence for a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth, lifting the Panthers to a 6-1 victory. 

Miller Place, the no. 3 seed overall, will play a road game against second-seeded Islip on Saturday, May 21 at noon.

Kings Park junior Marissa Passantino makes the play. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park regroups. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place freshman Brooke Callaghan, who crushed a two-run homer, scores. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place freshman Brooke Callaghan rounds 3rd. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place senior Olivia Almodovar slides safely into 2nd base. Photo by Bill Landon
Conference. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place senior Olivia Almodovar safely on at 1st. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place senior Olivia Almodovar hits a rope. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park 8th grader Emma Lombardi makes the play. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place freshman Ava Zicchinelli throws in to 2nd base. Photo by Bill Landon
Time - Kings Park. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place senior Ann McNulty makes the play. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place senior Julia Lent throws to 1st. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place winning pitcher Amelia DeRosa’s delivery. Photo by Bill Landon
Time - Kings Park. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park junior Jessica Sticco throws to first. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place freshman Emily Lopez with a base hit. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park pitcher Grace Heim delivers. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park junior Tyler Salerno makes the play. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place junior Renee Stocken bats. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place 8th grader Laney Vomero drives the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park junior Tyler Salerno throws. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place senior Amelia DeRosa with a line drive. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park junior Jessica Forneiro throws to 1st. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place senior Ann McNulty lays down a bunt. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place senior Julia Lent scores. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place senior Julia Lent slides on base. Photo by Bill Landon
Time - Kings Park. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place senior Julia Lent safely on at 1st. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park junior Grace Heim with a line drive. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place senior Olivia Almodovar at 2nd base. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place senior Ann McNulty at 1st base. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park junior Grace Heim hits it long. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park junior Jessica Sticco throws to 1st. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place freshman Ava Zicchinelli slides into 2nd. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place freshman Ava Zicchinelli drills one in a playoff game against Kings Park May 19. Photo by Bill Landon

Photos by Bill Landon

