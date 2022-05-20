By Bill Landon

It was the electrifying performance of Miller Place pitcher Amelia DeRosa that gave the Kingsmen of Kings Park trouble in the second round of the postseason.

DeRosa displayed brilliance at the mound, striking out 12 in this contest on May 19. Miller Place freshman Brooke Callaghan crushed one over the centerfield fence for a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth, lifting the Panthers to a 6-1 victory.

Miller Place, the no. 3 seed overall, will play a road game against second-seeded Islip on Saturday, May 21 at noon.

Photos by Bill Landon