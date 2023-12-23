Northport boys hoops wins league opener

By Steven Zaitz

Junior pivot Owen Boylan led the Northport Tigers basketball team to a victory over Connetquot with 12 points and 10 rebounds last Wednesday night, Dec. 13. The final score was 47-34.

In a game that was close throughout, Northport never trailed, and Boylan hit a three-pointer with three minutes remaining to give the Tigers a 10-point lead. It sealed the game as the Thunderbirds never got closer.

Point guard Jojo Cipollino had 8 points and 9 assists and forward Brendan Fenlon had 7 points.

This win put Northport at 1-0 in League II play. They have split their subsequent two matches, a loss to Bay Shore on the road, 54-33, and a bounce-back win at home against Newfield, 60-40. They are 2-1 in league play, and after a nine-day holiday break, the Tigers will play Pierson on Dec. 27 at Northport.