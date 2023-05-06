Mastic Beach teen reported missing since May 1

Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to locate a Mastic Beach

teenager who was reported missing by his family.

David Smith, 16, was last seen leaving his home, located on Cedar Road East, on May 1, at

approximately 5 p.m. HIs family called the police to report him missing on May 5.

Smith is a Black, Hispanic male, approximately 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 220 pounds. He has curly

brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on his location to contact the Seventh Squad at 631-

852-8752 or call 911.