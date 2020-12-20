Man Killed in Stony Brook Hit-and-Run Crash

Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a man in Stony Brook during the morning hours Dec. 20.

A man was crossing Route 347 from south to north at Hallock Road when he was struck by a westbound vehicle that fled the scene. A passing motorist called 911 at approximately 7:05 a.m. to report a body in the roadway. The man, whose identification is being withheld pending notification of kin, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call Major Case at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.