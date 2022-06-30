Man critically injured In motor vehicle crash in St. James

Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer that critically injured a man in St. James on June 30.

A man was driving a 2006 Hyundai sedan on westbound Route 347 when the vehicle struck the side of a tractor trailer that was traveling eastbound on Middle Country Road in St. James at approximately 1:35 a.m.

The driver of the Hyundai, Matthew Basile, 35, of Brentwood, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition. The driver of the tractor trailer, Marsali Abdellatif, 51, of New Jersey, was not injured.

The Hyundai was impounded for a safety check. The tractor trailer was inspected at the scene by officers from the Motor Carrier Safety Section.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.