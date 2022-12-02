Man arrested after stabbing another man in Farmingdale Police & Fire by Press Release - December 2, 2022 0 2 File photo Suffolk County Police arrested a man Dec. 1 after he stabbed another man in Farmingdale. John Davis-Hernandez confronted a 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman who knew him, at Taco Bell, located at 1981 Broadhollow Road, and stabbed the man in the parking lot, at approximately 7:20 p.m. The victim was transported to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Third precinct patrol officers responded to Davis-Hernandez’s home, where he surrendered. First Squad detectives charged Davis-Hernandez, 20, of Bay Shore, with Assault 2nd Degree. A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.