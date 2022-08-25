Luca Restaurant in Stony Brook Village celebrates soft opening with ribbon cutting

It’s official! Luca Restaurant, 93 Main St. in Stony Brook Village is set to open on Tuesday Aug. 30. In anticipation, a soft opening and ribbon cutting was held on Aug. 18.

“We are excited to bring Luca and modern Italian cuisine to Stony Brook Village Center with exceptional food and service, great vibe and beautiful ambiance. We look forward to serving the community for many years” said David Tunney, partner, Luca Restaurant.

“Luca will be a great addition to the Center. Their modern Italian cuisine is superb and brings an exciting new style to the area” added Gloria D. Rocchio, President, Stony Brook Village Center.

Old Fields Hospitality Co. partners David Tunney (Ward Melville graduate and partner of Besito Mexican) Rory Van Nostrand, Anthony Argiriou, and Chef Luke DeSanctis are a great team with decades of fine dining and hospitality experience.

Dinner will be served Tuesday through Thursday from 5 to 9:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m., and Sundays from 4 to 9 p.m. Lunch hours will be available this Fall. To make a reservation, visit their website at www.lucaitalian.com or call 631-675-0435.

Pictured from left, Ward Melville Heritage Organization (WMHO) Trustees, Andy Skitmore, Charles Napoli, Mary Van Tuyl, Town of Brookhaven Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich, WMHO Chairman, Dr. Richard Rugen, Luca partners Rory Van Nostrand, David Tunney, Anthony Argiriou, and Executive Chef & Partner, Luke DeSanctis, WMHO President, Gloria D. Rocchio, Head of the Harbor Mayor Doug Dahlgard, WMHO Trustees, James Murdocco, Laura Ernst and Graham Scaife.