Let’s Eat: Healthy salmon recipes that will have you hooked

By Heidi Sutton

Integrating more seafood into your diet can be a delicious and nutritious way to improve your health. Salmon, in particular, is good for your heart and provides a variety of nutrients that help keep your body functioning. It is also very delicious.

Teriyaki-Glazed Salmon with Stir-Fried Vegetables

Recipe courtesy of the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute

YIELD: Makes 4 servings

INGREDIENTS:

Salmon:

2 tablespoons light teriyaki sauce

1/4 cup mirin or sweet rice wine

2 tablespoons rice vinegar

2 tablespoons scallions, rinsed and minced

1 1/2 tablespoons ginger, minced

12 ounces salmon fillets, cut into four portions (3 ounces each)

Vegetables:

1 bag (12 ounces) frozen vegetables stir-fry

1/2 tablespoon peanut oil or vegetable oil

1/2 tablespoon garlic, minced (about 1 clove)

1 tablespoon ginger, minced

1 tablespoon scallions, rinsed and minced

1 tablespoon light soy sauce

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 350 F.

To prepare salmon: Mix teriyaki sauce, mirin, rice vinegar, scallions and ginger well. Pour over salmon and marinate 10-15 minutes. Remove salmon from marinade. Place salmon on baking sheet. Bake 10-15 minutes, or until fish flakes easily with fork in thickest part and reaches minimum internal temperature of 145 F.

To prepare vegetables: Thaw frozen vegetables in microwave or place bag in bowl of hot water about 10 minutes. In large wok or saute pan, heat oil. Add garlic, ginger and scallions; cook gently, but do not brown, 30-60 seconds. Add vegetables and continue stir-frying 2-3 minutes, or until heated through. Add soy sauce.

Serve one piece of salmon with 1 cup vegetables.

Feta Roasted Salmon and Tomatoes

Recipe courtesy of Marcia Stanley, MS, RDN, Culinary Dietitian

YIELD: Makes 4 servings

INGREDIENTS:

Nonstick cooking spray

3 cups halved cherry tomatoes

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1/2 teaspoon oregano or dill weed

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper, divided

1 1/2 pounds salmon fillets, cut into four serving-size pieces

1 cup (4 ounces) crumbled feta cheese

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 425 F. Line 18-by-13-by-1-inch baking pan with foil. Lightly spray foil with nonstick cooking spray. Set aside. In medium bowl, toss tomatoes, olive oil, garlic, oregano or dill weed, salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Place fish pieces, skin side down, on one side of prepared pan. Sprinkle with remaining pepper. Lightly press feta cheese on top of fish. Pour tomato mixture on other side of prepared pan. Bake, uncovered, 12-15 minutes, or until fish flakes easily with fork.

Place salmon on serving plates. Spoon tomato mixture over top.