Kindness prevails in Port Jefferson Middle School

It’s no wonder Port Jefferson Middle School students have been treating one another with more empathy, compassion and acceptance.

Students in Michelle Landetta’s class read R. J. Palacio’s bestselling book “Wonder” together, discussed its theme and steps they can take to promote kindness to others. Students and staff decorated and wrote inspirational quotes, positive affirmations and words of hope on the popsicle sticks that were provided to them.

They then created a “PJMS – We Stick Together” bulletin board right in a hallway of the school for all to not only admire their creative work, but to share in their refreshing ideas and promote everyone’s appreciation for the simple and joyful act of friendship.

Photo from PJSD