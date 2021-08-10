Join the Vanderbilt Museum for an evening of magic and jazz on Aug. 12

Magician Alexander Boyce returns to the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport on Thursday, August 12, at 7 p.m. (rain or shine), with a Courtyard Conjuring, an exclusive interactive performance of wonder, mystery, and astonishment.

Called “sophisticated” by The New York Times, Boyce will be joined by jazz duo MYSA in the beautiful Vanderbilt Mansion Courtyard. The Spanish Revival mansion provides an elegant backdrop for an evening of impossible magic that is unforgettable. Boyce replaces the old tropes of magic like tuxedos and showgirls with sleight of hand, charm, and comedy. Adult-smart and family-friendly, Courtyard Conjuring is recommended for adults and children 10 and older.

Tickets are $45 per person. To order, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org. For more information, call 631-854-5579.