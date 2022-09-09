Jaguar car show heads to Vanderbilt Museum this weekend

The Jaguar Drivers Club of Long Island will hold its annual Concours d’Elegance, a show of vintage and modern Jaguars and other British and international makes on the Great Lawn at the Vanderbilt Museum overlooking Northport Harbor on Sunday, September 11, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (rain date: September 18).

Charity raffle proceeds will benefit Little Shelter Animal Rescue & Adoption Center (https://www.littleshelter.org/) and General Needs (https://generalneeds.org/), an organization based in East Northport, N.Y., that helps homeless veterans.

Visitors pay only the Vanderbilt’s general admission cost: adults $10; seniors (age 62 and up) $9; students (with ID) $9; children 12 and under $7; Members, active military, and children under 2 are FREE.

For additional information about the show visit the Jaguar Drivers Club of Long Island website at www.jdcli.com.