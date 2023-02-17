Huntington Station man arrested for murder

Suffolk County Police arrested a man on Feb. 16 for allegedly stabbing a man to death, and then stabbing the victim’s wife in West Hills.

Candelario Cordova was driving a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Roque Cisneros at approximately 12:55 p.m. when he pulled over on Oakwood Road, retrieved a knife from his trunk and began stabbing Cisneros. Cisneros wife, Vilma Campos pulled up and Cordova also stabbed Campos. Witnesses called 911 and Second Precinct officers responded and took Cordova into custody.

Cisneros, 58, of Huntington Station was pronounced dead at the scene. Campos, 54, of Huntington Station was transported to Huntington Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Homicide Squad detectives charged Cordova, 53, of 34 Olive Street, Huntington Station, with Murder 2 nd Degree. Further charges are pending.