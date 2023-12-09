Huntington Republican Committee partners with Family Service League for 3rd annual Winter Coat Drive

The Huntington Republican Committee has announced that its 3rd annual Winter Coat Drive is underway. This year, it is partnering with the Family Service League, where the coats will be distributed to those in need.

In addition to men’s and women’s coats, they are requesting new and slightly used gloves, mittens, boots and scarves. All donations may be brought to Huntington GOP headquarters at 690 New York Ave. in Huntington, Monday through Thursday from noon to 4 p.m.

Last year’s drive saw 100 coats collected.

Founded in Huntington in 1926, FSL delivers tangible help and crisis intervention across various service areas, including mental health counseling, addiction prevention and treatment, homelessness, job training, trauma counseling, early education and family and senior support services. FSL offers over 60 programs at 20 locations throughout Long Island.

“In the short amount of time that we started this, it has become bigger and bigger,” said Tom McNally, chairman of the Huntington GOP. “We have seen a growing need for these items as the winter weather approaches, but we have been able to meet those needs, thanks to the generosity of the local residents.”

“Unfortunately, warm coats are a luxury for some children and adults residing in Greater Huntington,” said Karen Boorshtein, president and CEO of Family Service League. “We appreciate the efforts of Huntington Republican Party Chairman Thomas McNally to help us provide winter coats for those in need. The new and gently used coats being collected during the GOP’s coat drive will be given out to community members who utilize the programs at Family Service League’s Huntington Family Center and to those individuals residing in our shelters.”

Donations will be accepted until March 23. To learn more about the Family Service League, visit www.fsl-li.org. For more information about the Winter Coat Drive, call 631-549-6800, email [email protected] or visit www.huntingtongop.org.