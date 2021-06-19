Huntington Blue Devils hunt down Northport Tigers

Number 1 seed advances to conference finals against Bay Shore

Dylan Schnitzer smacks a two run homer in the first inning. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Starting pitcerer Liam Darrigo commits an error on bunt in the fateful 1st inning against Huntington. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Alex Gonzalez rounds third and scores a first inning run. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Shortstop Chris Segreti waves to his fans after hitting a double. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Centerfielder Kyle Colleluori takes a lick. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Mike DeRiso of Northport legs out a hit. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Palmer O'Beirne delivers during Huntington's 13-6 win over Northport. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Tom Tini hustles out of the box. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Rocco Stolo. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Northport catcher Mike Catrone. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Huntington shortstop Chris Segreti. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Dylan Schnitzer scores ahead of catcher Mike Catrone's tag. Photo by Steven Zaitz
By Steven Zaitz

The Huntington High School Baseball team rode a nine run first inning and cruise to a 13-6 victory over Northport on Wednesday. They will face Bay Shore in the finals Friday for the Conference II championship.

Dylan Schnitzer, who was four for five on the day, hit an opposite field, two run homer in that first inning and lefty starting pitcher Palmer O’Beirne was rock solid going 4 1/3 innings striking out seven.

Tiger third basement Owen Johansen hit a grand slam homer late in the game, but it was not enough as the Blue Devils improved their record to 17-2.

