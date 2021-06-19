Police investigating early-morning Port Jefferson shooting

Suffolk County Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday in Port Jefferson village.

According to SCPD, two men were shot outside Tommy’s Place Bar, located at 109 Main Street, at 1:56 a.m.

Village constables said two individuals were shot downtown in what appears to be a targeted incident.

“Our Code officers responded to the scene and tended to the two victims, including rushing one of the victims to the hospital,” a statement read. “At the time of the shooting, our SCPD Whiskey Unit was at Mather Hospital with an individual they transported there earlier for a medical condition.”

It added that SCPD responded to the scene to secure the scene and conduct an investigation. At this time, both victims were treated at SUNY Stony Brook and have been stabilized.

“SCPD worked tirelessly through the night processing the crime scene and following leads,” they wrote.”

The shooting is still being investigated.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact the 6th Squad at 631-854-8652 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

