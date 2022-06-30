Harborfields embraces change at graduation

1 of 6

As the proud seniors of the Harborfields High School Class of 2022 walked out on to the football field on the morning of June 25 for the school’s 63rd commencement ceremony, the warm summer sunshine perfectly matched the warmth in their hearts.

Following the Pledge of Allegiance and “The Star-Spangled Banner,” the choir saluted the school with the singing of the Harborfields alma mater.

Superintendent Rory Manning began by recognizing outgoing Principal Timothy Russo for his dedicated 25 years of service.

“Harborfields High School is in a better place because of your leadership,” he said, before presenting Russo with his own honorary diploma.

In an emotional final address to the students he nurtured for four years, Russo lauded them for embracing change and taking risks. “Throughout the years, your enthusiasm, kindness and respect for Harborfields has led us through some really challenging times, and I thank you for simply being the young men and women that you are,” he said.

— Photos from Harborfields Central School District