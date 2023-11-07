Great-great grandson of Charles Dickens to perform rendition of ‘A Christmas Carol’ live in Huntington

To celebrate the start of the Christmas season, Gerald Dickens, the great-great Grandson of author Charles Dickens, will perform a live one-man adaptation of Charles Dickens’ unforgettable holiday tale, “A Christmas Carol.” The show will be performed live at Huntington’s Cinema Arts Centre on Saturday, December 2nd at 7 p.m. Using his own adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic Christmas tale, Gerald plays over 30 characters using vocal and physical talents to bring each scene vividly to life.

Gerald Dickens’ breathtaking one-man performance of his great-great grandfather’s epic Christmas tale is a theatrical tour de force. Gerald Dickens delivers an extraordinary performance in his one-man play of the classic Christmas story, depicting all of the individual characters with clarity and a mesmerizing energy. He is able to communicate the fear and angst of Scrooge, while offering us a poignant glimpse into the Cratchit family’s life. And, of course, Gerald infuses bits of laughter throughout the play.

Gerald Dickens is an actor, director and producer and the great-great grandson of the author Charles Dickens. In 1993 he created his first one-man show, a theatrical performance of ‘A Christmas Carol’ inspired by Charles Dickens’ own energetic readings of the 1860s.

A Christmas Carol: Dickens’s most famous ghost story was an instant success upon its release in 1843. The story follows Ebenezer Scrooge, a miserly man who hates Christmas. Scrooge started a business with Jacob Marley, who was very similar to Scrooge prior to his death, but after Marley’s passing, Scrooge has run the business on his own. One night Scrooge is visited by the ghost of Jacob Marley, who warns Scrooge about the fate that awaits him if he does not become a better person. Marley tells Scrooge that in the coming nights he will be visited by three more ghosts. Initially Scrooge fails to take the warning seriously but as the ghostly visits become more terrifying, Scrooge begins to realize that he must change his ways, eventually learning the importance of charity and friendship.

Copies of Gerald Dickens’ critically acclaimed new book, Dickens and Staplehurst: A Biography of a Rail Crash, will also be available at this event.

Additional Event Information:

Date:



Saturday, December 2nd at 7:00 PM

Location:

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave, Huntington, NY 11743

Fees:

Performance and Book:

$45 Public | $40 Cinema Arts Centre Members

Performance Only:

$30 Public | $25 Cinema Arts Centre Members

Tickets:

https://bit.ly/GerlandDickensAChristmasCarol

You can purchase tickets or find more information about these and other events on the Cinema Arts Centre website:www.cinemaartscentre.org