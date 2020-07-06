Home Police & Fire Freeport Man Found Unresponsive in Stony Brook Residential Pool
Suffolk County Police 6th Squad detectives are investigating an incident during which a man was found unresponsive in a pool in Stony Brook July 5.
Sixth Precinct police officers responded a home on Harmon Court at approximately 2 p.m. after Anthony Leo was found unresponsive in a pool outside the residence.
Leo, 78, of Freeport, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.