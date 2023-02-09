Five suspects sought in armed robbery at Smithtown jewelry store

Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating the armed robbery of a Smithtown jewelry store that occurred on Feb. 8.

A woman, wearing a face mask, was buzzed into L.I. Gold Mine, located at 135 West Main St., at approximately 5:15 p.m. The woman held the door open as four masked men, two displaying handguns, entered the store. The owner and an employee were held at gunpoint while the robbers allegedly smashed display cases and stole assorted jewelry. The five suspects drove away from the scene in a minivan, which they parked a short distance away, then split up and fled in two other vehicles. There were no injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the robbery to contact the Fourth Squad at 631-854- 8452 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.