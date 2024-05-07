Five people arrested for selling vape products, cannabis and alcohol to minors in Second Precinct

In response to community complaints, Second Precinct Crime Section officers, checked nine locations for age compliance related to sales of vape products. The following people were charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 2nd Degree and Public Health Law, Sale of Flavored Products after selling vape products to an underage police agent:

Mehboog Patel, 55, of Hicksville, employed at Huntington Smoke&Cigar, located at 517 E. Jericho Turnpike, Huntington Station

Shatha Sheela, 22, of Jericho, employed at Venom X, located at 217 Walt Whitman Road, Huntington Station

Piara Singh, 61, of Huntington Station, employed at FMS Vapes, located at 825 Walt Whitman Road, Melville

Abdul Shakoor, 42, of Selden, employed at Rollie’s Smoke III, located at 144 W. Hills Road, Huntington StationAkashDeep Singh, 22, of Floral Park, employed at A to Z Smoke & Convenience, located at 581 W. Jericho Turnpike, Huntington sold cannabis and alcohol to an underage police agent. He was charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child First Degree, Unlawful Sale of Cannabis and Sale of Cannabis without a License. All five were issued Field Appearance Tickets and will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.