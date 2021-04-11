First place for Port Jeff Science Olympiad team

The Port Jefferson Middle School Science Olympiad Team placed first at the Suffolk County Regional Division B Science Olympiad Competition, held as a virtual competition this year.

Students in grades 6-9 competed against 22 teams in events which tested their study skills in the categories of biology, chemistry, earth science, engineering, physics and scientific problem-solving.

The students had a dominant performance and received medals in every single event. The team will compete on April 17 in the virtual state competition. The team is coached by Adam Bouchard, the Middle School Earth Science and Science 8 teacher.

“Every student was highly motivated and showed a lot of hard work in preparing fortheir events despite the circumstances and hardships to overcome,” Mr. Bouchard said. “I applaud their efforts and cannot wait to see how they do at the state level.”