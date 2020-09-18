Family and Friends Come Together to Remember Hap Barnes

Family and Friends Come Together to Remember Hap Barnes

At the Sept. 12 memorial, Tom Manuel, founder of The Jazz Loft, led a six-piece jazz band followed by Barnes’ Model A car around the pond. Photo by Patricia Paladines
Family and friends had the opportunity to speak about Barnes with his Model A car pulled up to the Red Barn. Photo by Patricia Paladines
The Red Barn was dedicated to Hap Barnes at the memorial ceremony. Photo by Patricia Paladines
Toward the end of the memorial service, three bald eagles circled the Red Barn. Photo by AnitaJo Lago

Those who knew and loved Hap Barnes finally had the chance to pay their respects to his family and memory at the Red Barn in Frank Melville Memorial Park the morning of Sept. 12.

Barnes died July 8 from complications of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. He was 84 years old.

A long-serving trustee of Frank Melville Memorial Foundation, Barnes for many years was building and grounds manager of the park where he oversaw all maintenance and improvement projects.

At the Sept. 12 memorial, Tom Manuel, founder of The Jazz Loft, led a six-piece jazz band followed by Barnes’ Model A car around the pond.

Family and friends had the opportunity to say a few words, and as the service ended, many witnessed in the sky three bald eagles circling the barn, which was dedicated to him.

