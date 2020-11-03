Home Uncategorized Enjoy The Village Lifestyle In Beautiful Belle Terre!
Enjoy The Village Lifestyle In Beautiful Belle Terre!
Surrounded by mature plantings and a huge lawn in backyard on gorgeous acre+,
this custom ranch offers 10 ft. ceiling in the foyer, high cathedral ceilings in both living and family rooms,
and an up-to-the-minute gourmet kitchen with white cabinetry, Thermador appliances, window wall, pantry, huge island and endless quartz counters. Other features include a bedroom wing with master en suite, 4.5 renovated baths, fireplace, CAC, guest quarters, generator, garage, IGS, Trex deck and and walkout lower level Belle Terre amenities include constable service, summer program for children, resident only beach and reduced rates for golf and tennis at the Country Club. $875,000
