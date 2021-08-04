Elected officials comment on AG’s report regarding sexual allegations against Cuomo

By Rita J. Egan and Julianne Mosher

Local elected officials weighed in after New York State Attorney General Letitia James (D) released a report saying independent investigators concluded that Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) harassed multiple women — including current and former employees — from 2013-20.

The investigation began in March and James appointed the investigators, according to a press release from the Attorney General’s Office.

“This is a sad day for New York because independent investigators have concluded that Governor Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and, in doing so, broke the law,” James said in the press release. “I am grateful to all the women who came forward to tell their stories in painstaking detail, enabling investigators to get to the truth. No man — no matter how powerful — can be allowed to harass women or violate our human rights laws, period.”

According to the press release, Cuomo was also interviewed. The report said the governor denied the most serious allegations. He also gave “blanket denials” or said he had no recollection of specific incidents.

During an Aug. 3 recorded statement, Cuomo denied the allegations and said there are generational and cultural differences in the way he expresses himself compared to others.

U.S. Congress

U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY1), who has been named the presumptive Republican nominee for governor in the 2022 race, in a statement demanded that Cuomo resign or be impeached.

“Cuomo institutionalized widespread abuse within his administration and tried to silence his many victims, which enabled him to continue openly preying on those around him,” Zeldin said in the statement. “Over the last few months, Cuomo has continued his attempts to undermine the investigations into his wrongdoing and those carrying them out, and I have no doubt he will continue to do so following the release of the report.”

Zeldin’s neighboring congressman, Tom Suozzi (D-NY3), released a joint statement along with congressmen Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY8) and Gregory Meeks (D-NY5). The representatives said in the statement that the attorney general “conducted a complete, thorough and professional investigation.”

“The investigation has found that the governor engaged in abusive behavior toward women, including subordinates, created a hostile work environment and violated state and federal law,” the statement read. “We commend the brave women who came forward and spoke truth to power. The time has come for Governor Andrew Cuomo to do the right thing for the people of New York state and resign.”

State Senate

State Sen. Mario Mattera (R-St. James) also thanked “the brave women who courageously stood up to tell their stories of harassment” in a statement.

“This is truly a sad day for our state, and it is time for the governor to do the right thing for the good of New York’s future,” Mattera said. “Since these troubling allegations were first brought to light, I have supported an independent investigation to uncover the full truth and bring justice for these women. Now that the attorney general’s report has confirmed and corroborated these disturbing actions, I am renewing my call for the governor to resign immediately.”

Mattera said in the statement that if the governor does not resign that the state Assembly should impeach him: “While I would hope that the hardworking men and women of New York can be spared the expense and damage such action would cause, it is vital that the Assembly Democratic Conference act on behalf of the residents if Governor Cuomo continues to refuse to step aside.”

Mattera added that the scandal has gotten in the way of recovering from the pandemic.

“The reality is that this continuing cloud hanging over our state is impeding our ability to govern,” he said. “It cannot be allowed to impede the much-needed work that must be done to recover from the ongoing COVID crisis. The residents of our state need to know that their government will not allow any distractions to impede those efforts to rebuild our economy, help our businesses grow and create the jobs that our residents need.”

State Sen. Jim Gaughran (D-Northport) agreed in a statement Cuomo must resign, saying it would be “in the best interest of the state.”

“The attorney general’s findings of sexual harassment and violations of New York State’s sexual harassment policy are credible and deeply troubling,” Gaughran said. “I thank the women who bravely spoke out about the governor’s reprehensible conduct.”

State Sen. Anthony Palumbo (R-New Suffolk) said that he called on Cuomo to resign in March.

“Today, after the findings of the attorney general’s report, I renew my call for him to resign immediately,” he said in a statement. “If the governor, driven by his arrogance and hubris refuses to resign, then the Assembly Democratic Conference must take immediate action and begin impeachment proceedings.

Palumbo added that “the attorney general’s report makes it clear that he is no longer fit to serve the people of New York as its top executive.”

He said that he commends “the brave women who showed the courage to expose the pervasive culture of abuse and harassment in the top echelons of our state government.”

State Assembly

Assemblywoman Jodi Giglio (R-Riverhead) released a statement on the report saying the evidence is damning.

“No one should suffer the systemic and frankly disgusting sexual harassment that the governor engaged in. This was a nonpartisan and independent investigation. I am calling once again on Gov. Cuomo to step down,” she said. “He cannot serve the people of New York any longer. He should be ashamed of himself and, finally, do what is right. If not, he should be impeached immediately while he faces prosecution and ongoing criminal investigation by the Assembly Judiciary Committee.”

Assemblyman Steve Englebright (D-Setauket) said in a statement that if the governor didn’t resign, impeachment would be necessary.

“I support and commend the numerous women who courageously spoke the truth,” Englebright said. “They deserve justice. The attorney general’s findings are clear and condemning. If Governor Andrew Cuomo refuses to resign then the Assembly must act with deliberate speed to impeach.”

Assemblyman Mike Fitzpatrick (R-St. James) in a phone interview said when the allegations first surfaced, he believed the governor was entitled to due process, but now he feels the governor should resign or be impeached and said the governor is a liability for Democrats.

“He’ll try to protect his legacy,” Fitzpatrick said. “He’ll try to protect the family name, but I think he’s already tarnished that and ruined his legacy. It’s a shame.”

Fitzpatrick added he and other elected officials hope that Cuomo will also be held accountable for the handling of nursing home deaths and what resources were involved in the writing of his recent book.

“Each one alone would merit impeachment,” Fitzpatrick said.