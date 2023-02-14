Driver seriously injured in two vehicle crash in Farmingville

Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating a crash that seriously injured a man in Farmingville on Feb. 14.

Rafael Tavarez was stopped in traffic in his 2021 Ford F350 in the left lane of northbound Nicolls Road, north of Horseblock Place, when his vehicle was rear-ended by 2005 Lexus driven by Patrick McCrum at approximately 10:45 a.m.

McCrum, 61, of Ridge, was extracted by Farmingville Fire Department Rescue and taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Tavarez, 71, of Clifton, New Jersey, was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. His passenger, Wilby Tapia, 38, also of Clifton New Jersey, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks. Detectives are asking anyone with information about the crash to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.