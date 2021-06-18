Dream Home In Miller Place!

This Post Modern Home is a dream come true.

Boasting 4,081 sf and featuring a dual staircase, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 2 story entry hall,

with soaring 20 foot ceiling in the den and vaulted ceiling in the living room. Gleaming hardwood floors,

huge kitchen with granite and stainless, plus a walk-in pantry and butler’s serving area.

Enjoy your country club backyard, with an inground, heated saltwater pool, and waterfall.

Total privacy and breathtaking views of the sunset! $879,000