Dr. Neal Murphy joins New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) recently announced the addition of oncologist-hematologist Neal Murphy, MD.

Dr. Murphy will practice at 750 Old Country Rd, Riverhead,640 County Rd, Southampton, and 49 Route 347, Port Jefferson Station.

“Dr. Murphy’s dedication to research and patient care is truly commendable,” said Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO of NYCBS. “We are proud to have Dr. Murphy join our practice and look forward to the positive impact he will make in the lives of our patients.”

Dr. Murphy has dedicated his time to research focusing on kidney and bladder cancer. Dr. Murphy completed two translational research studies, including “Prognostic molecular signatures for metastatic potential in clinically low-risk stage I and II clear cell renal cell carcinomas,” which was published in Frontiers in Oncology, and “Predictive molecular biomarkers for determining neoadjuvant chemosensitivity in muscle-invasive bladder cancer” which was published in Oncotarget.

Dr. Murphy has several other peer-reviewed publications and has presented his work at national conferences. He remains passionate about optimizing treatments in hematology/oncology and treats a broad spectrum of diseases with a focus on genitourinary, lung, head and neck, colorectal and skin malignancies, as well as multiple myeloma and lymphoma.

“I strive to get to know all my patients, build trust and provide the kind of care that one of my family members or I would want to receive,” Dr. Murphy said.

“When communicating with patients, I am honest and open, explaining all treatment options and agreeing on the best, personalized treatment plan together. It is rewarding to be able to alleviate a patient’s anxiety and fear about their diagnosis and to be able to provide hope because there are so many effective treatments NYCBS and I can offer to help patients.”

To make an appointment with Dr. Murphy, please call 631-751-3000. For more information, visit nycancer.com.