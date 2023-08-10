Dr. Alfred Raciti joins New York Health 

New York Health (NY Health) has announced the addition of board-certified nephrologist Alfred Raciti, MD.

“We are very excited to have Dr. Raciti join our team of highly-trained nephrologists,” said Dr. Rohit Reejsinghani, FACP, MBA, Executive Director of NY Health. “His experience in the care of patients with kidney disease will be a significant asset to our patients.”

Dr. Raciti brings over 37 years of clinical practice and has played a significant role in developing the original automatic spring-loaded renal biopsy gun using ultrasound guidance. He has a special interest in electrolyte, fluid, and acid-base physiology, and he applies his knowledge and expertise to provide comprehensive care to his patients.

“I am excited to join NY Health because of how this organization respects and treats their physicians as well as their mission to put patients first,” Dr. Raciti said.

Dr. Raciti earned his medical degree at the University of Brussels School of Medicine. He completed his Internal Medicine Residency at Norwalk Hospital/Yale New Haven Hospital and Nephrology Fellowship at University Hospital Stony Brook. He teaches the internal medicine residents at Mather Hospital during their nephrology rotation and participates in the Internal Medicine Board Review course.

Dr. Raciti will practice at 5316 Nesconset Hwy, Port Jefferson Station. For more information, call 631-331-4403 or visit nyhealth.com.