‘Dirty Dancing’ returns to select theaters nationwide

The iconic summer romance between Baby and Johnny returns to the big screen when Dirty Dancing hits select theaters nationwide on Sunday, Aug. 14 and Wednesday, Aug. 17 for a special 35th anniversary presentation courtesy of Fathom Events and Lionsgate.

Loved by generations of fans, this cinematic treasure has inspired multiple films, a stage version, and reality dance competitions watched around the world.

In the summer of 1963, 17-year-old Baby (Jennifer Grey) vacations with her parents at Kellerman’s resort in the Catskills. One evening she is drawn to the staff quarters by stirring music. There she meets Johnny (Patrick Swayze), the hotel dance instructor, who is as experienced as Baby is naive. Baby soon becomes Johnny’s pupil in dance and love. The film also stars Jerry Orbach, Cynthia Rhodes, Jack Weston, Kelly Bishop, Jane Brucker and Lonny Price.

A worldwide box-office sensation when it was released in 1987 and generating over $213 million, Dirty Dancing captured hearts worldwide and took home the Best Original Song Oscar® for “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life.”

The screening will also include an exclusive behind-the-scenes featurette, along with a new interview with Jennifer Grey. Locally the film will be shown at Island Cinema De Lux, 185 Morris Ave., Holtsville and Farmingdale Multiplex, 1001 Broadhollow Road, Farmingdale on Aug. 14 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. To purchase tickets in advance, visit www.fathomevents.com.

Lionsgate is currently planning to return to Kellerman’s for a new Dirty Dancing film, starring and executive produced by Grey, to be released in 2023.