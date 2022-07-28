Day Haven Adult Day Services’ Liz Fiordalisi and Elizabeth LeDonne honored

At a recent general meeting of the Suffolk County Legislature, Legislator Sarah Anker and Legislator Kara Hahn presented proclamations to Day Haven Adult Day Services and their employees Liz Fiordalisi and Elizabeth LeDonne in recognition of Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month.

For over 35 years, Day Haven Adult Day Services has provided Suffolk County’s seniors with therapeutic and engaging programs, specialized services for individuals with Alzheimer’s, intergenerational programs, and emergency respite care and support services for caregivers. As Site Supervisors for the Port Jefferson and Ronkonkoma Day Haven locations, Liz Fiordalisi and Elizabeth LeDonne have supervised, coordinated and facilitated various programs, which have assisted in preserving the physical and cognitive health of Day Haven’s program participants.

“It is my honor to recognize Day Haven Adult Day Services, Liz Fiordalisi and Elizabeth LeDonne,” said Legislator Anker. “Both of these women have had a positive impact on our senior communities and families that are affected by Alzheimer’s and related dementia. Thank you for everything that you do to support our community’s seniors, their families and their caregivers.”

“As someone whose family was directly impacted by both Alzheimer’s and Dementia, I am so grateful for individuals like Elizabeth and Liz,” said Legislator Hahn. “These caring women have dedicated their lives to making a difference in the lives of their participants. The work they do not only helps the individuals living with memory loss, it also helps the families by ensuring that their loved ones are in safe nurturing environment. For the families whose loved ones are in your program, the knowledge that we can count on you to provide the best care, is so comforting.”

Liz Fiordalisi has over 15 years of experience working in the field of senior care, including in assisted living, senior center and social adult day care settings.

In addition, Liz is an active community volunteer and currently holds the position of Corresponding Secretary for the Miller Place-Mount Sinai Historical Society. Elizabeth LeDonne, also has years of experience working in the field of senior care, including as a Care Coordinator for a home companion agency, and as a Recreation Director, and later Director of a Memory Care Unit for an assisted living facility.

While working at Day Haven Adult Day Services, Liz Fiordalisi and Elizabeth LeDonne have prioritized creating a nurturing environment to enrich the daily lives of Day Haven’s program participants.

To learn more about Day Haven Adult Day Services and their available programs for seniors, families and caregivers, visit www.dayhaven.org.