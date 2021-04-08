Cougars win it in shootout

1 of 21

It was Centereach attack Alicia Ciauri’s shot that found the back of the cage in the final minute of the 1st half that put the Cougars on the score board in a Div I matchup at home against William Floyd April 6.

Floyd struggled to stay up-field as Centereach tried to run out the clock hoping for the 1-0 win.

The Cougars would have to wait. Floyd managed to find the cage with less than 13 seconds left in regulation to tie the game 1-1 to force overtime. The contest was still dead-locked as the 10-minute overtime period expired, forcing the best of 5 shootout to decide the win.

The Cougars made good in a matchup they almost squandered when Mia Juvelier drove here shot home in the shoot-out, followed by Lia McNally who scored and at cleanup was Reilly Schmidt whose shot rocked the box to win the game.

The win lifts Centereach to 5-5 in their division with three games remaining before post season play begins.

Photos by Bill Landon