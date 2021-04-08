Cougars win it in shootout
It was Centereach attack Alicia Ciauri’s shot that found the back of the cage in the final minute of the 1st half that put the Cougars on the score board in a Div I matchup at home against William Floyd April 6.
Floyd struggled to stay up-field as Centereach tried to run out the clock hoping for the 1-0 win.
The Cougars would have to wait. Floyd managed to find the cage with less than 13 seconds left in regulation to tie the game 1-1 to force overtime. The contest was still dead-locked as the 10-minute overtime period expired, forcing the best of 5 shootout to decide the win.
The Cougars made good in a matchup they almost squandered when Mia Juvelier drove here shot home in the shoot-out, followed by Lia McNally who scored and at cleanup was Reilly Schmidt whose shot rocked the box to win the game.
The win lifts Centereach to 5-5 in their division with three games remaining before post season play begins.
Photos by Bill Landon