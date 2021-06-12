Cooking Cove: Summer punches pack powerful hospitality punches

By Barbara Beltrami

If you want to pack a powerful hospitality punch, serve punch! No longer the stereotypical iced tea and lemonade, fruit juice and ginger ale old standby of baby showers and afternoon tea parties, punch has cashed in on the many flavored liqueurs and liquors as well as wines and exotic fruit juices now on the market. Punch is a great way to get the party rolling as guests stand around the punch bowl and sip and schmooze. (You can also sip in the kitchen while you’re putting last minute touches on the snacks and salads and side dishes.) Here are 4 punches that will sock it to your guests. Note: All ingredients should be completely chilled.

Watermelon Margarita Punch

YIELD: Makes 12 to 16 servings

INGREDIENTS:

1 3/4 cup tequila

1 cup triple sec

1/2 cup freshly squeezed lime juice

1 1/2 cups chopped watermelon

1 bottle Prosecco or champagne

2 quarts seltzer or club soda

1 1/2 limes, thinly sliced

1/2 lime cut into wedges

1/4 cup coarse salt

DIRECTIONS:

In a blender or food processor, puree tequila, triple sec, lime juice and watermelon together until smooth. Transfer to chilled punch bowl or pitcher, add Prosecco and seltzer and stir to thoroughly combine. Wipe rims of glasses with the lime wedges, turn glasses upside down and dip in salt. Place a lime slice on edge of each glass and float the remaining slices in the punch. Serve with guacamole and tortilla chips.

Tropical Rum Punch

YIELD: Makes 10 to 12 servings

INGREDIENTS:

2 cups pineapple juice

2 cups orange juice

1 cup freshly squeezed lime juice

2 cups grenadine syrup

3 cups light rum

Fresh mango slices for garnish

DIRECTIONS:

In a large chilled punch bowl or pitcher, combine all ingredients; serve with canapés.

Sparkling Peach Punch

YIELD: Makes 20 to 30 servings

INGREDIENTS:

1/2 bottle cognac

1 bottle sparkling white wine

3 cups peach liqueur

4 cups peach nectar

1 1/2 cups freshly squeezed lemon juice

4 cups freshly squeezed orange juice

5 peaches

2 blood oranges

DIRECTIONS:

Chill a large punch bowl or pitcher. When ready to serve punch, combine all liquid ingredients in bowl; thinly slice peaches and blood oranges and float them on top of mixture; add ice as desired. Serve with boiled shrimp and cocktail sauce.

Bloody Mary Punch

YIELD: Makes 15 to 20 servings

INGREDIENTS:

6 cups diced celery with leaves

3/4 to 1 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

8 cups tomato juice

2 cups vodka

1/4 cup prepared white horseradish

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons Tabasco sauce

1 teaspoon celery seeds

Lemon and cucumber slices for garnish.

DIRECTIONS:

In a chilled large punch bowl or pitcher combine all ingredients. Pour over ice cubes into glasses. Garnish with lemon and cucumber slices. Serve with deviled eggs.