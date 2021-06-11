Ribbon cutting held for Insight Healing Ministries

Insight Healing Ministries in Port Jefferson was treated to a ribbon cutting ceremony by the Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce on May 20. Owner Marianne Hennigar received a Certificate of Congratulations from Town of Brookhaven aide Zachary Baum on behalf of Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich.

Located at 156 E. Main Street, in Port Jefferson, Insight Healing Ministries uses the concept of Psycho-emotive Anatomy, a body based approach, for physical and emotional healing.

Pictured from left, chamber members Stuart Vincent, Pat Kennedy, Mary Joy Pipe, and Raquel Fernandez; owner Marianne Hennigar with husband Dr. Randy Hennigar; and Zachary Baum, Town of Brookhaven Aide for Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich. For more information, visit insighthealingministries.com.