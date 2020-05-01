Cooking Cove: Spicing up hors d’oeuvres for virtual happy hours

By Barbara Beltrami

Virtual happy hours have become all the rage this season. And as we do for any social event we must ready ourselves. So we drape a scarf jauntily over our sweatshirt, finger comb our shaggy hair, put on a splash of bright lipstick for our imminent internet appearance and set a platter of hors d’oeuvres before us to share with absolutely no one but ourselves.

There we are, swirling our wine or clinking the ice cubes in our glasses and raising them in a merry toast to whoever is on the screen of our tablet. But back to those hors d’oeuvres.

If we’re lucky enough to have procured a log of goat cheese and can spare an onion and a few slices of bread, we nonchalantly munch caramelized onion and goat cheese crostini. Or perhaps we’ve found a package of chop meat lodged in the freezer and have the makings for cocktail meatballs. Or maybe, just maybe, we’ve had the foresight to grab some mixed nuts while everyone else was in the paper goods aisle scrounging for you-know-what.

So here are some recipes to not have to share at your virtual cocktail party. Many of the ingredients come right from your spice shelf or pantry and are eminently “substitutable.” Even if you don’t have the ingredients, well, the main thing is seeing the once familiar faces of friends and family and neighbors, so Here’s to You!

Caramelized Onion and Goat Cheese Crostini

YIELD: Makes 2 servings.

INGREDIENTS:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 medium onion, peeled and sliced thin

Coarse salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

1 heaping teaspoon brown sugar

1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar

6 thin slices French baguette, toasted

2 ounces softened goat cheese, gorgonzola, cream cheese or any soft cheese

DIRECTIONS:

In a medium skillet over medium-high heat, warm oil; add onions and stirring occasionally, cook until they start to brown, about 10 minutes. Stir in salt and pepper, brown sugar and vinegar and then, stirring frequently, cook over medium heat until onions are soft and a deep golden brown, about 25 to 30 minutes. Spread goat cheese on toasted bread slices, top with onions and serve immediately or at room temperature with a sparkling white wine such as prosecco.

Cocktail Meatballs

YIELD: Makes 2 to 3 servings.

INGREDIENTS:

1/2 pound ground beef

1 egg

1/4 cup bread crumbs

4 fresh mushrooms, minced

1 shallot or 1/4 medium onion, minced

1 1/2 teaspoons Worcestershire or A-1 sauce

Coarse salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

1/4 teaspoon cayenne

1 1/2 teaspoons prepared mustard

2 tablespoons ketchup or tomato sauce

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 tablespoon chopped chives or scallions

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 425 F. In a medium bowl thoroughly combine the meat, egg, breadcrumbs, mushrooms, shallot, Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper and cayenne. Roll into one and half-inch meatballs, place on a baking sheet. In a small bowl, mix together the mustard, ketchup and brown sugar; brush onto meatballs. Bake until lightly browned, about 15 minutes; sprinkle with chives. Serve with plain yogurt or sour cream.

Sweet and Spicy Cocktail Nuts

YIELD: Makes 2 to 3 servings.

INGREDIENTS:

Nonstick cooking spray

1 egg white

3 cups salted roasted cashews, walnuts, almonds or a mixture

1/3 cup sugar

1 tablespoon curry powder

1 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 1/4 teaspoon garlic salt

1 1/2 teaspoons chopped dried rosemary leaves

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 250 F. Spray a baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray. In a large bowl, whisk egg white until frothy; add nuts and stir to coat. In a small bowl, combine the sugar, curry powder, cumin, garlic salt, rosemary, cayenne pepper and cinnamon; sprinkle mixture over nuts and toss to thoroughly coat. Spread nuts on a baking sheet and place on center rack of oven. Bake about 35 to 45 minutes, until golden, crispy and aromatic. Remove from oven and cool completely. Break up any clumps and serve with ice cold cocktails or white wine.