Cooking Cove: Spaghetti squash is not spaghetti

By Barbara Beltrami

Spaghetti squash is that pale yellow oval variety that takes its name from its textured flesh that very much resembles spaghetti. It is delicious with all sorts of sauces and seasonings, but spaghetti it is not. It’s an acceptable substitute for those who are carb or calorie conscious, but I repeat, it is not spaghetti. All that being said, I enjoy cooking and eating it and have found and tweaked some interesting recipes that take it to a couple of ethnic facsimiles. Spaghetti Squash Carbonara, Spaghetti Squash Sauerkraut with Kielbasa, and Spaghetti Squash Chili are particularly tasty. Nothing but spaghetti is spaghetti but spaghetti squash is still a very nice veggie.

Spaghetti Squash Carbonara

YIELD: Makes 4 servings

INGREDIENTS:

2 large spaghetti squash, 2 1/2 to 3 pounds each

1 cup freshly grated parmesan cheese

1 large egg

Coarse salt to taste and a generous amount of freshly ground pepper

6 ounces pancetta, finely chopped

1 garlic clove, minced

Pinch crushed hot red pepper flakes

1/2 cup heavy cream

1/3 cup chopped fresh flat leaf parsley

DIRECTIONS:

Cut squash in half lengthwise. With a sharp spoon, scrape out the seeds and discard. Cover halves tightly with plastic wrap and microwave on high until flesh is very tender, then using a fork, scrape the spaghetti-like strands of flesh into a bowl. Meanwhile in a medium bowl mix together the grated cheese, egg, salt and pepper.

In a large skillet over medium high heat, cook the pancetta until slightly brown, about 5 minutes; add garlic and red pepper flakes and cook just until garlic release its aroma, about 30 to 45 seconds. Stir in cream, bring to a boil, reduce heat to medium and stir in squash strands. Add cheese mixture and gently toss with squash mixture. Transfer to bowl, sprinkle with parsley and serve hot or warm with an arugula salad.

Spaghetti Squash Sauerkraut with Kielbasa

YIELD: Makes 4 servings

INGREDIENTS:

1 large spaghetti squash (about 2 1/2 -3 pounds), halved lengthwise and seeded

2 large eggs, well beaten

1 1/3 cups sauerkraut, squeezed dry and chopped

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

1 1/4 cups seeded rye bread crumbs

4 kielbasa sausages, cooked and sliced as desired

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 cup shredded Swiss cheese

DIRECTIONS:

Place squash cut side down, uncovered, in a microwave safe dish with 1/4 cup water and cook on high until flesh is tender, about 10 minutes. Meanwhile in a large bowl combine eggs, sauerkraut, salt and pepper, bread crumbs, and kielbasa slices. When squash is cool enough to handle use a sharp spoon to scrape the flesh into the bowl with the sauerkraut mixture. Position rack in upper third of oven; preheat broiler. Place an ovenproof skillet over medium high heat to warm the oil; turn squash mixture in skillet and spread evenly; reduce heat to medium and cook without stirring until bottom is golden. Sprinkle with cheese and broil until top is golden, about 5 minutes. Serve with hash browned potatoes.

Spaghetti Squash Chili

YIELD: Makes 4 servings

INGREDIENTS:

1 large spaghetti squash, about 2 1/2 to 3 pounds, halved lengthwise, seeds scraped out and discarded

1 medium onion, diced

1/4 cup vegetable oil

2 garlic cloves, chopped

1 pound ground beef

2 tablespoons tomato paste

2 tablespoons chili powder

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano

1/2 teaspoon hot red pepper flakes

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

One 28-ounce can diced tomatoes

One 14-ounce can red kidney beans, rinsed and drained

1 cup shredded Manchego cheese

1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro

1/2 cup sour cream

DIRECTIONS:

Cover cut side of squash with plastic wrap and microwave on high setting until soft, about 10 to 12 minutes. With fork, scrape into strands. Remove half of onion, place in cold water and cover tightly. Heat oil in large saucepan over medium heat; add remaining onion and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally until soft, about 3 minutes. Add beef, tomato paste, chili powder, cumin, coriander, oregano, pepper flakes and salt and pepper. Cook stirring occasionally until meat is brown, about 6 to 8 minutes.

Add tomatoes with their juice and about 3/4 cup water to mixture, raise heat to high and bring to a boil, then reduce heat to medium low, add beans and cook until mixture is slightly thickened, about 20 minutes. Transfer chili to bowl, top with spaghetti squash, drained remaining onion, cheese, cilantro and sour cream. Serve hot or warm with tortilla chips.