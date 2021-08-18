Call for artists: Huntington Arts Council seeks entries for ‘A Time for Reflection’

“To the body and mind which have been cramped by noxious work or company, nature is medicinal and restores their tone. The tradesman, the attor­ney comes out of the din and craft of the street and sees the sky and the woods, and is a man again. In their eternal calm, he finds himself.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson

Huntington Arts Council, 213 Main St., Huntington invites artists to partic­ipate in “A Time For Reflection.” Entries should focus on landscape works revolving around the theme of reflection and identity.

DEADLINE: October 11, 2021

EXHIBITION DATES: November 19 – December 18, 2021

ENTRIES

• Entries must be original to entrant. Framed entries require hanging wire. Submission materials cannot be returned.

• Selected works are chosen by the juror. No more than two works per artist are selected.

ELIGIBILITY

• All artists and media

SIZE

• No work should exceed 48 inches in any direction.

• Standing work cannot be higher than 72 inches.

ENTRY FEE

• First three entries

JOURNEY* school students $15

Full-time students $25

Artist Circle members $30

Non-members $40

Additional entries $5 each

Please note: Fees are nonrefundable.

For all of guidelines for this call to artists click here.

Digital Submissions only – to submit application digitally click here.

To download the prospectus click here.

About the Juror: Barbara Applegate loves art and, like Ralph Waldo Emerson, knows that many artists respond to a special call to create works about the landscape. Ms. Applegate has taught Art History to college students over the last eighteen years and served LIU’s Steinberg Museum of Art, as Coordinator and later Director, for more than twenty years. She seeks opportunities to engage viewers with works of art across all media.

Questions? Please email [email protected]