Cooking Cove: Pizza for breakfast, lunch and dinner

By Barbara Beltrami

So you love pizza. Who doesn’t? And you say you wish you could eat it 24/7 three times a day. Well, the pizza genie has granted your wish. Beyond the basic pizza margherita with tomato sauce and cheese, there are so many versions of that uber popular pie that it’s hard to count them.

However, if you’re serious about having pizza for every meal or maybe you think you might like to spread the wealth around over a few days or weeks, I’ve got three pizzas for you: The first, of course, is for breakfast and has, among other ingredients, eggs; the second takes inspiration from a lunchtime favorite, tuna salad; and the third is a dinner pizza that has so many ingredients and toppings that you’re going to need extra napkins.

Breakfast Pizza

YIELD: Serves 4 to 6

INGREDIENTS:

Nonstick cooking spray

2 tablespoons cornmeal

One 12-inch pizza crust

3/4 pound bacon

3 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 small onion, diced

1 cup diced potatoes

1/2 cup shredded mild cheddar cheese

1 cup chopped fresh tomatoes

Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

4 to 6 large eggs

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 450F. Spray a rimmed pizza pan or baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray. Sprinkle with cornmeal and spread pizza crust to edges. In a large skillet over medium-high heat fry bacon until it just starts to shrivel and turn golden, about 5 to 10 minutes; remove and drain on paper towels. In another large skillet, heat butter and olive oil over medium high heat; add onion and potatoes and sauté, turning often, until both are soft but not mushy.

Sprinkle cheese over crust, then tomatoes, then onions and potatoes; season with salt and pepper and bake for 6 to 8 minutes, until everything turns light brown. Remove from oven, place on rack and carefully break eggs evenly over top; place partially cooked bacon slices in between eggs, return to oven and bake another 8 to10 minutes until eggs are set and bacon is crisp. Remove from oven, drizzle with olive oil, cut into slices and serve immediately with hot coffee, Bloody Mary’s or mimosas.

Lunch Pizza

YIELD: Serves 4 to 6

INGREDIENTS:

Nonstick cooking spray

2 tablespoons cornmeal

One 12-inch pizza crust

Two 7-ounce cans water-packed tuna, drained

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 teaspoon prepared mustard

1 teaspoon pickle juice

1 shallot, minced

1 celery rib, finely diced

Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

1 cup shredded Swiss cheese

1/2 green bell pepper, cored, seeded and sliced

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 450 F. Spray rimmed pizza pan or baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray, then sprinkle cornmeal evenly over it. Spread pizza crust to edges of pan; bake until crust is slightly crispy, about 3 to 5 minutes. Meanwhile in medium bowl thoroughly combine tuna, mayonnaise, mustard, pickle juice, shallot, celery salt and pepper. Spread evenly over partially baked crust, top with cheese and bell pepper slices and bake 8 to 10 minutes until crust is golden and filling is heated through and bubbly. Serve hot or warm immediately with a mixed green salad.

Dinner Pizza

YIELD: Serves 4 to 6

INGREDIENTS:

Nonstick cooking spray

2 tablespoons cornmeal

One 12-inch pizza crust

2/3 cup marinara sauce

3 ounces thinly sliced pepperoni

2 ounces prosciutto, coarsely torn or chopped

6 anchovies, diced

1 medium Portobello mushroom, thinly sliced

3 roasted red pepper halves, julienned

1/2 cup oil-packed artichokes, chopped

1/2 cup black olives, sliced

Salt to taste

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

12 ounces fresh mozzarella, shredded

1/4 cup olive oil

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 475 F. Spray a rimmed pizza pan or baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray, then sprinkle with cornmeal and place the pizza crust on top, stretching it to the edges. Slather sauce over crust; evenly scatter pepperoni, prosciutto, anchovies, mushrooms, roasted pepper, artichokes, olives, salt and crushed red pepper flakes over sauce; top with mozzarella and drizzle with olive oil. Bake until vegetables are soft and start to brown a little and edge of crust is golden, about 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from oven, slice and serve hot or warm with sautéed broccoli rabe or spinach.