Cooking Cove: Green beans not in that casserole

By Barbara Beltrami

If you think this column is going to be about that ubiquitous traditional casserole made with green beans, cream of mushroom soup and French fried onion rings, it’s not. It’s going to be about fresh green beans, aka string beans, young and slender and just off the vine because green beans, like so many other veggies, just taste so different, so much better when they’re fresh picked, and now is the season to take advantage of that.

You can make them part of a Ligurian pasta dish with potatoes and basil or you can just douse them with lemon juice and olive oil or toss them into a salade Nicoise. You can do the old standby, green beans almandine, or an Asian stir-fry. Or you can try them sautéed with cherry tomatoes, or with hazelnuts and citrus zest or dipped in batter and fried, or even left raw and dunked in your favorite dip.

Pasta with Pesto, Green Beans and Potatoes

YIELD: Makes 8 servings as first course, 4 servings as main course.

INGREDIENTS:

2 1/3 cups packed fresh basil leaves

1/3 cup pignoli nuts

2 garlic cloves, peeled and chopped

1/2 cup or more extra virgin olive oil

1/2 cup or more freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

1/2 pound potatoes, peeled and quartered

1/2 pound fresh green beans, trimmed and cut into one-inch lengths

1 pound spaghetti or linguine

DIRECTIONS:

In the bowl of an electric food processor, combine the basil, pignoli nuts, garlic, oil, cheese, and salt and pepper; process, scraping bowl often, until a smooth consistency is achieved. To a large pot of boiling salted water add the potatoes and cook until they are not quite al dente, about 5 to 8 minutes; add green beans and continue cooking until potatoes are tender and beans are bright green and tender, about another 5 to 10 minutes. With a slotted spoon, remove potatoes and beans and set aside to keep warm; when potatoes are cool enough to handle, cut them into one-inch cubes. To the potato and green bean water add the pasta and cook according to package directions; drain, transfer to large bowl, add vegetables and pesto and toss to coat thoroughly. (If mixture seems too dry, add a little of the cooking water to it.) Serve hot with a tomato and onion salad.

Asian Style Green Beans

YIELD: Makes 4 servings

INGREDIENTS:

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons hoisin sauce

2 tablespoons chunky peanut butter

1/4 teaspoon hot red pepper flakes

2 tablespoons peanut oil

2 tablespoons chopped shallot

2 teaspoons minced peeled fresh ginger root

1 pound fresh green beans, trimmed

2 tablespoons sliced scallions

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro leaves

DIRECTIONS:

In a small bowl, combine the soy sauce, hoisin sauce, peanut butter and hot pepper flakes. In a large skillet heat oil over medium heat, then add shallot and ginger and, stirring frequently, saute about two minutes, until tender and a little crisp; add green beans and stirring frequently, saute until al dente; add sauce, toss to coat thoroughly, top with scallions and cilantro and serve hot with grilled fish and rice.

Beer Batter-Fried Green Beans

YIELD: Makes 4 to 6 servings

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup beer

1 cup flour

Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

Vegetable oil for frying

1 pound green beans, trimmed

DIRECTIONS:

In a medium bowl, whisk together the beer, flour, salt ad pepper. In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat to 375 F. When oil is ready, dip the beans in the batter, let excess oil drip off, then being careful to avoid getting spattered, gently drop the beans into the oil; fry in batches, and when they are golden brown and crisp, after about 5 to 8 minutes, with a slotted spoon remove them to drain on paper towels. Serve hot or warm with margaritas or dry white wine.