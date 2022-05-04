1 of 29
Comsewogue senior attack Michael Katz fires at the cage while falling down. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place midfielder Robby Cunningham drives past a Comsewogue defender. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue goalie Adam Wachholder clears the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Loose ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior Kevin Radmann wins at “X” for the Warriors. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue midfielder James Krieg’s shot on goal. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place senior James Sternberg wins the faceoff. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place senior attack Jack Davis fires at the cage. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place keeper Kenny Leen with a save. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue’s Dylan Rocchio is forced to the outside by Matthew Petrie. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place midfielder Nick Oliva pushes past a defender. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place senior co-captain Anthony Bartolotto fires at the cage. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue’s James Krieg pushes up-field with James Sternberg in pursuit. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue midfielder James Krieg splits the pipes. Photo by Bill Landon
Warriors score. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior midfielder Matthew Sparhuber clears the ball up-field. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place midfielder Nick Oliva clears the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Loose ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place midfielder Scotty Seymour cuts to the outside. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place senior co-captain Anthony Bartolotto drives on Matthew Sparhuber. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue long stickman Vincent Indelicato pushes up-field. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place midfielder Scotty Seymour in traffic. Photo by Bill Landon
Panthers score. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place senior defender Owen Connolly pushes up the left sideline. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place senior long stickman Owen Connolly fires at the cage. Photo by Bill Landon
Collision. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue’s Thomas Kennedy looks up-field. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue midfielder Louis Seales shoots at the cage in a Div-II road game against Miller Place. Photo by Bill Landon
Traffic jam. Photo by Bill Landon

By Bill Landon

It was all Comsewogue in the first 24 minutes of play when senior attack Michael Katz had his hat-trick two minutes before the halftime break. 

Miller Place co-captain Anthony Bartolotto arrested the Warrior scoring frenzy when the senior buried his shot to take the goose egg off the board in this Div. II showdown on May 3. The Warriors stood on the gas and never looked back, putting the game away 10-3.

Katz finished his day with four goals and two assists. Teammates Justin Bonacci had an assist and three goals, Brayden Arias scored twice and James Krieg stretched the net. Goalie’s Adam Wachholder had eight saves in net and Gavin Larsen stopped five.

Miller Place senior Devon Duchnokski and Robby Cunningham each had a goal apiece and keeper Kenny Leen had six saves.

The win lifts the Warriors to 8-3 in league and the loss drops the Panthers to 7-4 with three games remaining before post season play begins. 

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 22

0 43

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply