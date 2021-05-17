Comsewogue Warriors clip Hauppauge Eagle’s wings

Comsewogue senior Vincent Herbstman passes inside in a Div II matchup at home against Hauppauge May 14. Photo by Bill Landon
Timeout Comsewogue
Comsewogue head coach Pete Mitchell with some encouragement! Bill Landon photo
Comsewogue attack Michael Katz fires on goal at home against Hauppauge May 14. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue attack Michael Katz fights for a loose ball at home against Hauppauge May 14. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue attack Michael Katz scores on Hauppauge at home May 14. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue attack Michael Katz scores on Hauppauge at home May 14. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue attack Michael Katz drives on a Hauppauge defender at home May 14. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue attack Michael Katz drives towards the crease at home against Hauppauge May 14. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue keeper Mason Oak with the save in a Div II matchup at home against Hauppauge. Bill Landon photo
Comsewogue junior Kevin Radmann wins at “X” in a Div II matchup at home against Hauppauge May 14. Bill Landon photo
Comsewogue sophomore Justin Bonacci looks for a cutter in a Div II matchup at home against Hauppauge May 14. Bill Landon photo
Comsewogue senior James Mantione looks for a cutter in a Div II matchup at home against Hauppauge May 14. Bill Landon photo
Comsewogue senior Jake Deacy looks for a lane against visiting Hauppauge May 14. Bill Landon photo
Comsewogue attack Corey Watson scores with a shot between the defenders legs at home against Hauppauge. Bill Landon photo
Comsewogue senior Corey Watson from behind the net at home against Hauppauge. Bill Landon photo
Comsewogue midfielder Brett Deagan gets head checked by a Hauppauge defender in a Div II matchup at home May 14. Bill Landon photo

It was Corey Watson’s stick that led the way for the Comsewogue Warriors with five goals in the Division II matchup at home against Hauppauge May 14.

Comsewogue’s offense struggled early in the game having to overcome three unanswered goals by the Eagles. Overcame they did when senior attackman Corey Watson scored two goals back-to-back, Vincent Herbstman answered the call with a goal then Watson followed scoring two more. Michael Katz got on the scoreboard for a 7-4 lead late in the third quarter. The Warriors controlled the game the rest of the way, allowing Hauppauge only one last score, to win it 12-5

Watson topped the scoring chart for the Warriors with five. Katz finished with three goals, and teammates Jake Deacy, James Mantione and Justin Bonacci each scored. Senior goalkeeper Mason Oak saved six.

The win lifts Comsewogue to 4-1 for a share of third place in the division behind Mount Sinai and Shoreham Wading River.

