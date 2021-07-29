Home Arts & Entertainment Comsewogue Library hosts school supplies drive
The Teen Agents of Change Club at Comsewogue Public Library is collecting school supplies to be donated to local students in need. All types of school supplies are welcome. Please drop off donations now through September in the library lobby at 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station. For more information, please contact Librarian Alison Quinn or Librarian Jenny Cammarano at 631-928-1212.