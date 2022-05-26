1 of 25
Loose ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior Kevin Radmann wins at “X” for the Warriors. Photo by Bill Landon
Midfielder Justin Bonacci fires at the cage. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior Michael Katz drives towards the crease. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior midfielder Thomas Kennedy passes to the wing. Photo by Bill Landon
Midfielder Justin Bonacci sheds a pair of defenders. Photo by Bill Landon
Midfielder James Krieg fires at the cage. Photo by Bill Landon
Loose ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Warrior's score. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior Kevin Radmann looks down field. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior Kevin Radmann wins the faceoff. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior midfielder Thomas Kennedy scores. Photo by Bill Landon
Midfielder James Krieg with a shovel at net. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior Kenny Summit breaks free for the Warriors. Photo by Bill Landon
Goalie Adam Wachholder with a save. Photo by Bill Landon
Sophomore goalie Adam Wachholder clears the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Sophomore midfielder Ryan Button looks for a cutter. Photo by Bill Landon
Timeout Comsewogue. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior midfielder Thomas Kennedy drives on a defender. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue midfielder Justin Bonacci grabs a loose ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue attack Brayden Arias in traffic. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue attack Brayden Arias in traffic. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior midfielder Thomas Kennedy drives on a defender. Photo by Bill Landon
Warrior's score.
Comsewogue senior Kenny Summit wins at “X” in the class B semi-final home game against West Islip. Photo by Bill Landon

By Bill Landon

Comsewogue, the No. 2 seed, had its hands full in the final minute of the Class B boy’s lacrosse semifinal against its third-seeded visitor, West Islip.

Warrior goalkeeper Adam Wachholder had two clutch saves against a surging Lion attack, holding on to the lead for a 6-5 victory on May 24.  

Midfielder Justin Bonacci had two goals and two assists; senior attack Michael Katz had an assist and two goals; and teammates Thomas Kennedy and Dylan Rocchio both scored. Wachholder, a sophomore, had 11 saves in net on the day. 

The win sends Comsewogue to the Suffolk championship final, where this battle-hardened unit will face off against Smithtown West on Wednesday, June 1 at East Islip High School. 

Gametime is set for 4:30 p.m. 

— Photos by Bill Landon

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 28

0 31

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply