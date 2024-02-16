Community leader Herb Mones elected warden at historic All Souls Church

Herb Mones was recently elected warden at historic All Souls Church in Stony Brook. He succeeds Dan Kerr who served the maximin of two consecutive terms as the senior elected lay leader of the church. Herb was formerly installed in his new leadership role by Father Tom Resse at the Sunday service on Feb. 4.

Outgoing Warden Dan Kerr noted, “It is time to pass the leadership baton to someone else, and Herb is a great choice.” Herb has served in many leadership roles throughout our community over the decades, including president of the Three Village Civic Association, Chair of the Friends of the Greenway, President of the West Meadow Conservancy, and Chair of the Greening of 25A. He continues his thirty plus years on the Board of the Three Village Civic Association as the Chair of its Land Use Committee.

Reflecting on his new role, Herb said, “This is a wonderful opportunity to serve a warm and welcoming congregation that is rich in history, tradition, and spirit. My hope, and prayer, is to advance our mission: All Souls is a Christian community in the Anglican tradition. We strive to be mutually supportive of the personal spiritual journey, respecting the individuality of all, and accepting the value of meeting people where they are on that journey.”

The Stanford White designed church at 61 Main Street in Stony Brook is open every day for prayer and reflection. In addition to its Episcopal services on Sunday, All Souls offers Interfaith Morning Prayer every Tuesday at 8:00am and an Interdenominational Rosary on Wednesday at Noon. Its monthly outreach events include Saturdays at Six concerts, Second Saturdays poetry readings and Native American Drumming.