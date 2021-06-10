Coach Michael Bowler 1st Inaugural Tribute and Remembrance-Day

1 of 15

Rocky Point’s legendary boy’s lacrosse coach Michael Bowler, who passed away in December of 2019, was honored in the Inaugural Michael Bowler Tribute and Remembrance Day, Saturday, June 5, at Rocky Point High School. Bowler, who established the boy’s lacrosse program back in 1978, fielded a winning season in his first year. Bowler served as head coach for the Eagles through 43 seasons with more than 600 wins to his credit, and led his team to the New York State Championship title in 2008.

A Bowler player has attended every major college, Ivy league school and Military academy in the nation. Recently, Rocky Point lacrosse alum Peter LaSalla, a junior at the University of Virginia, won his team’s second National Championship.

Coach Bowler was named New York State Coach of the Year in boys lacrosse by the National Federation of High School sports in 2020. The award is presented to recipients who have made the greatest impact to student athletes in their respective sport.

Coach Bowler’s family and his wife, Helene, took center stage at midfield prior to Saturday’s game where the Eagles honored the late coach’s legacy with a win 13-2 victory over Kings Park.

Rocky Point captain John O’Conner escorted Mrs. Bowler to midfield wearing No. 43 to honor coach Bowler’s 43 years at the helm. O’Connor won 13 of 18 battles at face off with senior attackmen Charles Gerace scoring 5 goals and Anthony Milano netting 4.

— Photos by Bill Landon