Coach Michael Bowler 1st Inaugural Tribute and Remembrance-Day

The Bowler family at midfield prior to the first inaugural Coach Michael Bowler Tribute and Remembrance-day June 5. Bill Landon photo
Rocky Point senior attack Ben Moscatiello drives past a Kings Park defender in the first inaugural Coach Michael Bowler Tribute and Remembrance-day game at Rocky Point High School. Bill Landon photo
Rocky Point senior attack Charles Gerace with a diving score for the Eagles in the first inaugural Coach Michael Bowler Tribute and Remembrance-day at Rocky Point High School June 5. Bill Landon photo
Rocky Point senior midfielder Donald Woods scores for the Eagles in the first inaugural Coach Michael Bowler Tribute and Remembrance-day at Rocky Point High School June 5. Bill Landon photo
The Bowler family takes the field for the first inaugural Coach Michael Bowler Tribute and Remembrance-day June 5. Bill Landon photo
The Bowler family takes the field as Mrs. Helene Bowler is escorted by Rocky Point captain John O’Conner for the first inaugural Coach Michael Bowler Tribute and Remembrance-day June 5. Bill Landon photo
Mrs. Helene Bowler at midfield prior to the first inaugural Coach Michael Bowler Tribute and Remembrance-day June 5. Bill Landon photo
Rocky Point senior John O’Connor wears #43 to honor Coach Michael Bowler’s 43 seasons as head coach for the Eagles June 5. Bill Landon photo
Rocky Point senior John O’Connor wears #43 to honor Coach Michael Bowler’s 43 seasons as head coach for the Eagles with a shot on goal June 5. Bill Landon photo
Rocky Point scores in the first inaugural Coach Michael Bowler Tribute and Remembrance-day at Rocky Point High School June 5. Bill Landon photo
Rocky Point celebrates a goal in the first inaugural Coach Michael Bowler Tribute and Remembrance-day at Rocky Point High School June 5. Bill Landon photo
Kings Park sophomore mid-fielder Mark Griffin fires at the cage in the first inaugural Coach Michael Bowler Tribute and Remembrance-day at Rocky Point High School June 5. Bill Landon photo
Rocky Point junior Trevor Lamoureux powers past a Kings Park defender in the first inaugural Coach Michael Bowler Tribute and Remembrance-day at Rocky Point High School June 5. Bill Landon photo
Rocky Point’s legendary boy’s lacrosse coach Michael Bowler, who passed away in December of 2019, was honored in the Inaugural Michael Bowler Tribute and Remembrance Day, Saturday, June 5, at Rocky Point High School. Bowler, who established the boy’s lacrosse program back in 1978, fielded a winning season in his first year. Bowler served as head coach for the Eagles through 43 seasons with more than 600 wins to his credit, and led his team to the New York State Championship title in 2008.

A Bowler player has attended every major college, Ivy league school and Military academy in the nation. Recently, Rocky Point lacrosse alum Peter LaSalla, a junior at the University of Virginia, won his team’s second National Championship.

Coach Bowler was named New York State Coach of the Year in boys lacrosse by the National Federation of High School sports in 2020. The award is presented to recipients who have made the greatest impact to student athletes in their respective sport.

Coach Bowler’s family and his wife, Helene, took center stage at midfield prior to Saturday’s game where the Eagles honored the late coach’s legacy with a win 13-2 victory over Kings Park.

Rocky Point captain John O’Conner escorted Mrs. Bowler to midfield wearing No. 43 to honor coach Bowler’s 43 years at the helm. O’Connor won 13 of 18 battles at face off with senior attackmen Charles Gerace scoring 5 goals and Anthony Milano netting 4.

   — Photos by Bill Landon

