Cinema Art Centre concludes Maritime Film Festival with screening of ‘Maiden’

The Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington closes its Maritime Film Festival with a screening of Maiden on July 12 at 7:30 p.m.

In 1989, long dismissed and belittled as the only woman crewmember on the ships where she worked, British sailor Tracy Edwards set out to prove herself in the biggest way possible. She assembled the world’s first all-female international crew and entered the Whitbread Round the World Race, a 32,000 mile global circumnavigation competition that, until then, had been the exclusive domain of male seafarers. Featuring a post-film Q&A with Maiden sailor Dawn Riley, Director of Oakcliff Sailing School.

Tickets are $17, $12 members. Call 423-7610 or visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.