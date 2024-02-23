Cheers to victory: Suffolk County’s top cheerleading teams vie for state championship...

Cheers to victory: Suffolk County’s top cheerleading teams vie for state championship bid

Smithtown East competes in the Suffolk County Class A county finals at Sachem East High School Saturday, Feb. 17. Photo by Bill Landon
Commack High School cheerleading team competes in the Suffolk County Class A county finals.
Ward Melville cheerleading team wins the Section XI coed crown at the county finals Feb. 17. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach cheerleading competes in the Suffolk County Class A county finals at Sachem East High School Saturday, Feb. 17. Photo by Bill Landon
By Bill Landon

It was the elite 11 cheerleading teams who made it to the Suffolk County finals at Sachem East High School Saturday, Feb. 17, in the Class A and coed competitions looking to punch their ticket to the state championship round next month.

Centereach High School team dazzled the fans in their 2 1/2 minute routine followed by Commack in front of a capacity crowd. Smithtown East took to the mat for their time in the spotlight in a spirited routine clearly happy with their performance.

Ward Melville stole the show in the coed division with an inspiring demonstration scoring 92.6 to capture the Section XI crown and with it will make the journey to the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton for the state finals March 2. 

