Centereach man pleads guilty to stabbing police officer

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on Feb. 6 the guilty plea of Jonathan Nunez, 27, of Centereach for stabbing and seriously injuring a Suffolk County Police Officer in 2021 after an attempted traffic stop.

“This is yet another stark reminder of the dangers that our police officers face every day. This defendant admitted that he nearly killed a police officer who was merely conducting a simple traffic stop,” said District Attorney Tierney. “Fortunately, this officer did not lose his life, but he was seriously injured and had to undergo surgery and blood transfusions in order to stay alive, and all because he was just doing his job.”

On February 6, Nunez pleaded guilty to each of the charges in the indictment, namely: One count of Aggravated Assault of a Police Officer, a Class B violent felony; One count of Assault in the First Degree, a Class B violent felony; One count of Assault on a Police Officer, a Class C violent felony; Two counts of Assault in the Second Degree, a Class D violent felony; One count of Assault in the Third Degree, a Class A misdemeanor; One count of Resisting Arrest, a Class A misdemeanor; One count of Reckless Driving, an Unclassified misdemeanor; 2 One count of Leaving the Scene of an MVA with Injury, a misdemeanor; and One count of Driving While Impaired by Drugs, an Unclassified misdemeanor.

According to court documents and the defendant’s statements at his guilty plea allocution, Suffolk County Police Officer Christopher Racioppo observed a vehicle being driven in an erratic manner and with its lights off, on South Ocean Avenue in Patchogue on April 10, 2021, at approximately 10:30 p.m. When Officer Racioppo activated his emergency lights in an attempt to pull the vehicle over, Nunez, the driver, sped away and the officer pursued him. Nunez subsequently crashed into another vehicle at a high rate of speed, totaling both vehicles and causing minor injury to the other driver.

Nunez then exited his vehicle and, despite directives from Officer Racioppo to stop, he fled on foot. Officer Racioppo chased Nunez into a backyard where Nunez stabbed Officer Racioppo in his upper left leg, severing his femoral artery. Witnesses and other responding officers at the scene were able to restrain Nunez and render lifesaving aid to Officer Racioppo. Officer Racioppo was in extremely critical condition after losing nearly his entire blood supply.

He was first transported to Long Island Community Hospital and then brought to Stony Brook University Hospital. After being intubated, Officer Racioppo underwent life-saving blood transfusions and surgery. Nunez is due back in court on March 13, 2023, and is expected to be sentenced to 16 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

Criminal complaints and indictments are merely accusatory instruments. Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty. No one is above the law.