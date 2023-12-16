Bulls East boys basketball keeps Sharks at bay

1 of 15

By Bill Landon

Smithtown East’s potent offense was able to keep the Sharks of Eastport-South Manor at bay in a home nonleague contest Saturday, Dec. 9.

After the Bulls broke out to an early lead, it was the 3-point shooting prowess of ESM that kept the Sharks within striking distance at the half with Smithtown leading 42-40. But the Bulls would slam the door in the late stage of the game to win the nonleague contest 81-67.

For the Bulls, senior Ben Haug drained three triples and six field goals along with three from the line for 24 points. Junior Nico Skartsiaris netted 21 points and senior James Burton banked 20.

The win lifts the Bulls to 2-0 in the early going, and the team will retake the court to open league play Thursday, Dec. 14, with a road game at Deer Park.

Game time is slated for 7:15 p.m.