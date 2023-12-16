Bulls East boys basketball keeps Sharks at bay

Smithtown East center Nico Skartsiaris shoots from down low. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East senior Ben Haug battles down low. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East center Nico Skartsiaris goes up and over? Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East center Nico Skartsiaris battles in the paint. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East senior James Burton at the rim. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East senior Ben Haug nails a triple for the Bulls. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East center Nico Skartsiaris scores from the paint. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East senior James Burton passes inside. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East forward Brandon Devitt shoots. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East senior James Burton shoots from the sideline. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East forward Brandon Devitt banks two for the Bulls. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East senior Ben Haug shoots for two. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East center Nico Skartsiaris shoots from down low for the Bulls. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East senior James Burton shoots for two. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East center Nico Skartsiaris battles his way to the rim. Photo by Bill Landon

By Bill Landon

Smithtown East’s potent offense was able to keep the Sharks of Eastport-South Manor at bay in a home nonleague contest Saturday, Dec. 9. 

After the Bulls broke out to an early lead, it was the 3-point shooting prowess of ESM that kept the Sharks within striking distance at the half with Smithtown leading 42-40. But the Bulls would slam the door in the late stage of the game to win the nonleague contest 81-67.

For the Bulls, senior Ben Haug drained three triples and six field goals along with three from the line for 24 points. Junior Nico Skartsiaris netted 21 points and senior James Burton banked 20.

The win lifts the Bulls to 2-0 in the early going, and the team will retake the court to open league play Thursday, Dec. 14, with a road game at Deer Park. 

Game time is slated for 7:15 p.m.

