2600SF Main House w/800SF Fully Finished Basement. State of the Art Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Quartz Countertops. Beautifully finished Hardwood Floors-Custom Molding throughout. 3/4 Acre Flat Level Lot at the end of a Cul-De-Sac.

$849,000 | 3369076

For more information click here